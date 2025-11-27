Leader Barzani condemns Khor Mor attack, demands deterrent measures

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Thursday, the Kurdistan Democratic Party’s (KDP) Leader, Masoud Barzani, called for concrete steps to prevent further attacks on the Kurdistan Region, following the drone attack on the Khor Mor gas field.

In a statement, Barzani’s office described the strike as an act of terrorism aimed at undermining the economic infrastructure and interests of the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

Although similar attacks on the Region have been condemned many times, those responsible have never faced deterrent measures, allowing such incidents to continue, the office said.

Read more: Khor Mor under fire: A renewed wave of strikes exposes Kurdistan’s fragile energy security