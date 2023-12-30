KRI salary crisis affects foreign workers, raises crime concerns

Shafaq News / The Foreign Workers' Rights Protection Organization in Kurdistan (KRI) revealed on Saturday the impact of the salary crisis on foreign workers in al-Sulaymaniyah, anticipating a rise in crime rates if the crisis persists.

Hamah Hazar, the organization's president, informed Shafaq News Agency, "The salary crisis affecting KRI’s employees has also influenced the conditions of foreign workers, leading many locals to dismiss foreign workers in households and some workplaces."

He added, "The overall social level in al-Sulaymaniyah residents is moderate in terms of salaries, and this level is usually affected by local crises," clarifying that "the salary crisis directly affects middle and lower-class households. Hence, this crisis will impact monthly expenses, including the wages of foreign workers."

Hazar noted, "The salaries of foreign workers in households and public places range from $250 to $1000, amounts that could be significant for families during financial crises."

He highlighted, "Continuation of the financial crisis may increase crime rates because one of the motives for crime is obtaining money to sustain basic life requirements, and the absence of these necessities leads to poverty and illness. Therefore, the ramifications of the salary crisis will not only affect employees but several societal strata."

Hazar emphasized that "the organization is obligated to defend the rights of foreign workers by coordinating with the 169 labor recruitment and employment companies across the Region. Additionally, it seeks to advocate for their rights from employers and collaborate with governmental bodies to ensure their stability."