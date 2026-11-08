Shafaq News- Madrid

Fermín López scored twice as Barcelona came from behind to beat Atlético Madrid 2-1 on Sunday and restore its three-point lead at the top of LaLiga.

Giuliano Simeone put Atlético ahead in the 10th minute, finishing from close range after an assist from Julián Álvarez. Pedri had already struck the crossbar for Barcelona, while Joan García subsequently saved efforts from Lee Kang-In and Álvarez before López equalized with a left-footed finish in the 45th minute.

López completed the comeback in the 66th minute, collecting Lamine Yamal’s through ball and scoring with his right foot from inside the penalty area. Barcelona held on to end Atlético’s seven-match league winning streak.

The victory lifted Barcelona to 33 points from 12 matches, ahead of second-place Real Madrid on 30. Atlético remained third with 28 points, five behind the leader.

Both teams return to league action on November 22 after the international break, with Barcelona hosting Villarreal and Atlético visiting Getafe.