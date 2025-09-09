Emirati company awaits Baghdad's approval for Kurdish gas supply

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

Gas production at the Khor Mor field in al-Sulaymaniyah has reached 520 million standard cubic feet per day, the CEO of UAE-based Crescent Petroleum, Abdullah Al-Qadi, announced on Tuesday.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Al-Qadi explained that the first expansion phase of the project is expected to be completed before the end of this year, adding 250 million standard cubic feet per day to the current output.

“This gas production will ensure self-sufficiency for the Kurdistan Region in powering electricity stations,” he said, noting that surplus volumes will be used for other purposes.

According to Al-Qadi, the company has submitted a proposal to the Iraqi government to supply gas to the Ministry of Electricity.

“We are still waiting for the ministry’s response to our proposal, which outlines our readiness to deliver the required volumes,” he stated, adding that the company is currently ready to supply 100 million standard cubic feet per day, enough to generate 500 megawatts of electricity.

“We are also ready, over the next three years, to increase supply to the Iraqi government to 400 million standard cubic feet per day, which would be sufficient to produce 2,000 megawatts of power,” Al-Qadi concluded.