Iraq seeks to restore Iranian gas supply to address electricity shortfall

Shafaq News/ Iraq is in high-level talks with Iran to restore natural gas supplies to previous levels and resolve its ongoing electricity crisis, a parliamentary energy committee member said on Wednesday.

Waleed al-Sahlawi, a member of the Iraqi Parliament's Committee on Oil, Energy, and Natural Resources, told Shafaq News that Iranian gas exports to Iraq have dropped from 45 million cubic meters per day to just 7 million cubic meters, severely impacting electricity production.

“There are ongoing negotiations with the Iranian side to resume the normal flow of gas. Iran continues to export gas, but not at the agreed levels,” Sahlawi said.

The reduction in gas supply has led to the shutdown of numerous power plants in central and southern Iraq, causing a loss of nearly 6,000 megawatts from the national power grid. Currently, the imported gas is sufficient to generate only 1,000 megawatts, Sahlawi explained, as most gas-fired power plants in Iraq depend on Iranian gas.

“High-level discussions between Iraq's Ministry of Electricity and Iranian officials aim to complete maintenance work on gas pipelines in Iranian territory to restore the flow,” he added.

An Iraqi government source told Shafaq News on December 6 that Iran had gradually resumed gas exports to central Iraq after completing maintenance work. The source anticipated improvements in electricity supply in central regions, particularly Baghdad, Wasit, Diyala, and parts of Anbar.

However, local officials remain critical of the situation. On December 5, Habib al-Badri, a member of Wasit’s provincial council, described the electricity situation in the province as “dire.” He indicated that legal action was being pursued against Iraq’s Ministry of Electricity by local authorities.

Industrial zones and other sectors in central Iraq have been also paralyzed by the shortfall in Iranian gas supplies and fluctuations in Iranian power lines supplying Diyala province.

Iraq relies heavily on Iranian gas and electricity imports to meet its energy needs, particularly during peak demand in summer and winter.

Iraq relies on imports from Iran for 30-40% of its energy needs.