Blackout in Diyala: Power grid collapses after Iranian cutoff

Shafaq News/ Electricity supply in Iraq’s Diyala province has sharply declined after Iranian power transmission lines feeding the region were shut down, a government source told Shafaq News on Thursday.

The source said power rationing in Diyala has been reduced to one hour of electricity followed by three hours of outages per day, as the province’s allocation from the national grid was cut to 550 megawatts.

Diyala requires over 1,000 megawatts to achieve a two-hour-on, two-hour-off supply schedule, and more than 2,000 megawatts for uninterrupted 24-hour electricity, the source added.

Iraq is heavily reliant on Iranian gas to operate approximately 40-60% of its gas-powered electricity plants.