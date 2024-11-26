Iran gas exports to Iraq proceed as planned: official

Shafaq News/ Iran's natural gas exports to Iraq are proceeding according to plan, the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) said on Monday.

According to IRNA, Gholamreza Kooshki, head of the NIGC Dispatching Department said that gas is supplied to Iraq through two exchange points in southern and western Iran. “The export volume fluctuates based on Iraq's needs, with higher levels in the first half of the year and lower levels in the second, as agreed by both sides,” Kooshki said.

He explained that one exchange point was temporarily shut in November for routine maintenance, with export commitments fulfilled through the second point. Following the completion of repairs at the first station, gas flows resumed on Sunday, allowing maintenance to begin at the second station.

“During critical maintenance periods, gas exports are redirected between stations, with prior notification and in line with the contract terms,” he added.

Iraq's Ministry of Electricity said on Sunday that the complete halt in Iranian gas supplies had caused a loss of 5,500 megawatts of power generation in Baghdad, southern, and central Iraq. The ministry announced plans to work with the Ministry of Oil to mitigate the gas shortage.

Despite its vast oil and gas reserves, Iraq remains heavily reliant on Iranian gas to power its electricity plants and faces chronic electricity shortages.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has prioritized energy sector reforms, aiming to achieve self-sufficiency in gas supplies and end reliance on imports within five years.

Iranian Oil Minister Javad Oji last year confirmed a five-year extension of gas export agreements with Iraq, following a two-month supply disruption caused by pipeline maintenance.

In July, Iraq's Council of Ministers approved a 300 billion dinar ($230 million) budget increase for the electricity ministry to address urgent distribution network issues and procure essential equipment.