90-day push: Iraq's Dhi Qar Oil targets 70 mmscfd gas output

Shafaq News/ Dhi Qar Oil Company aims to increase associated gas production from its oilfields to 70 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd), Director General Saeed Zghair Shlagah announced on Sunday.

The announcement followed Shlagah’s third visit in less than a month to the Nasiriyah oilfield, where he reviewed ongoing development activities, including efforts to integrate newly drilled wells into the production network.

“Raising associated gas production is a national priority at this stage,” Shlagah stated. He also highlighted the importance of accelerating infrastructure projects that support gas extraction and processing, adding that the company is working toward a “significant production leap” over the next 90 days.

Shlagah assured that all technical and engineering operations would be conducted under strict safety standards, with full logistical support provided to field teams.

The Nasiriyah oilfield, a significant energy asset in southern Iraq, plays a key role in the country’s efforts to reduce gas flaring and enhance domestic energy production by capturing and utilizing associated gas from oil extraction.