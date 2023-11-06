Iraq ranks third among the worst countries in the world in natural gas flaring

Shafaq News / Data from the Energy Research Unit revealed that Iraq ranked third among the worst countries in the world in terms of natural gas flaring.

The unit stated in its report, "global gas flaring decreased to 5.9 billion cubic meters during the past year 2022, compared to the previous year, with an annual decline of 4%."

The report revealed that "Iraq flared approximately 17.8 billion cubic meters in 2022, compared to 17.7 billion cubic meters in 2021, indicating a 0.3% annual growth."

It was pointed out that Russia, Iran, the United States, Mexico, Libya, Nigeria, and Saudi Arabia have successfully reduced gas flaring resulting from their oil operations, contributing to the overall decrease on a global level.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani confirms his government's determination to eliminate natural gas flaring associated with the oil extraction process. He states that his government is committed to making Iraq an active participant in the global gas market.