Iran's Ambassador: Tehran would do its utmost to cooperate with Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The Iranian Ambassador to Baghdad, Iraj Masjedi, said that Tehran would continue to supply Iraq with gas for power stations and electricity, in addition to working to reach an agreement on the water file.

Today, the Iranian embassy held a ceremony on the 43rd anniversary of the Iranian revolution in the presence of Iraqi politicians and diplomatic missions.

"Today, Tehran provides 1200 megawatts of electricity to Iraq," Masjedi said in his speech.

Concerning exporting gas to Iraq, the Ambassador affirmed that "the export process has never been suspended," adding, "In the summer, we increase the level of supply."

"Cooperation would take place in the water issue, and the delegations of the two countries should reach an understanding on this matter."

"Be confident that the Iranian government will do its utmost to cooperate with the Iraqi government and people." He concluded.

Thousands in Iran marked the 43rd anniversary of Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The anniversary comes as negotiations to revive Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers continue in Vienna.