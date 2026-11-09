Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli warplanes and artillery struck towns across southern Lebanon on Monday, with shelling continuing late into the evening, Lebanese media reported.

In Marjayoun district, warplanes struck Qantara, Tallousa, and areas near Markaba and Bani Hayyan. Israeli troops fired machine guns in Qantara and Khiam, where artillery also struck and troops set houses on fire. Israeli forces set off an explosion in Blida. A drone dropped a stun grenade toward farmers harvesting olives on the outskirts of Deir Mimas. No injuries were reported in the drone incident.

Warplanes struck Kfar Tebnit in Nabatiyeh district. Heavy artillery fire hit the outskirts of Zawtar Al-Sharqiya and Mayfadoun, and machine-gun fire was reported in Zawtar Al-Sharqiya.

In Bint Jbeil district, artillery hit Haddatha and areas near Haris, Baraashit, Shaqra, and Beit Yahoun. Shelling resumed in Srobbine late in the evening. Israeli troops also set off an explosion between Baraashit and Aitaroun.

Artillery also hit Mansouri and Majdal Zoun in Tyre district, and troops fired machine guns toward Al-Bayyada. A drone struck the outskirts of Jarmaq in Jezzine district.

In Hasbaya district, artillery hit the outskirts of Shwaya, and three Israeli tanks and other vehicles advanced toward eastern Kfar Shuba. The reports said troops bulldozed a house east of Kfar Shuba and an Israeli patrol restricted farmers’ access to olive groves near the village.

At a meeting with the International Committee of the Red Cross, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun called for an end to Israeli attacks and for civilians to be able to return safely to their villages.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry recorded 4,390 people killed and 12,429 wounded between March 2 and November 5, bringing the total since October 8, 2023, to 8,957 killed and 30,665 wounded.