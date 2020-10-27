Gold prices rises on economic recovery hopes

Shafaq News / Gold prices rose today, Tuesday, at a time when a new wave of Coronavirus infections threatened to slow down the global economic recovery.

Gold in the spot market rose 0.2 percent to 1,906.83 dollars an ounce.

In US futures trading, it rose 0.2 percent to $ 1,909.50.

Several countries, including the United States, Russia and France imposed new restrictions that threaten to derail the global economic recovery.

The dollar index fell 0.1 percent against its rivals under strong economic data from China and South Korea, making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies.

As for other precious metals, palladium rose 1.3 percent to $ 2,381.86 an ounce, while platinum rose 1 percent to $ 878.54, Silver rose 0.6 percent to $ 24.47 an ounce.