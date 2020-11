Shafaq News/ Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday due to optimism of investors over a potential Covid-19 vaccine, and concerns from the resurgence of coronavirus cases.

Spot gold fell 0.27 per cent to $1,879.95 per ounce by 0820 GMT.

U.S. gold futures were up 0.4% at $1,878.30.

This year, Gold has gained more than 24%.

As for other metals, silver rose 0.1 per cent to $24.48 per ounce. Platinum gained 0.6 per cent to $930.4, while Palladium rise 0.3 per cent to $2,323.74 per Ounce.