Shafaq News- Sanaa/ Aden

Saudi strikes hit Houthi-held areas across Sanaa, Saada, Hajjah, and Taiz overnight, killing two people and wounding two others, according to Houthi-affiliated media and authorities on Sunday, as fighting intensified between the group and forces aligned with Yemen’s internationally recognized government.

Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah TV cited Sanaa, Sahar district in Saada, border areas of Haydan, and Abs district in Hajjah among the targets, while the Houthi-run Health Ministry attributed the casualties to a drone strike on Al-Ahyuq junction in Taiz’s Al-Wazi'iyah district.

🟥 متحدث وزارة الصحة د. أنيس الأصبحي: شهيدان ومصابان إثر غارة للطيران المسير التابع للعدو السعودي على مفرق الأحيوق بمديرية #الوازعية في محافظة #تعز https://t.co/naPKz9Wve3 — قناة المسيرة (@TvAlmasirah) October 3, 2026

Forces aligned with Yemen’s internationally recognized government, meanwhile, claimed 97 operations against Houthi reinforcements on the Tur Al-Bahah and Taiz fronts. Armed Forces spokesperson Col. Majed Abdullah Al-Nuzaili listed warplanes, drones, artillery, missiles, and snipers among the weapons used, claiming that 260 Houthi fighters were “neutralized” and 44 military vehicles and supply assets were destroyed or disabled.

نفّذت قواتنا المسلحة (97) عملية استهداف دقيقة ضد تعزيزات عسكرية لمليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية في جبهة طور الباحه ومحور تعز، وتنوعت العمليات بين استخدام الطيران الحربي والطيران المسيّر والمدفعية والصواريخ والقناصة. وأسفرت العمليات عن تحييد (260) من عناصر المليشيا، وتدمير وإعطاب (44) آلية ووسيلة نقل وإمداد عسكرية. — الناطق الرسمي للقوات المسلحة اليمنية (@spokespersonyem) October 3, 2026

Government troops also claimed advances in southern Taiz, with the official Saba news agency reporting the recapture of Al-Maqarimah and Al-Zakirah in Al-Shamayatayn district. A military source told the outlet that forces backed by the Popular Resistance had also seized the strategic Jabal Al-Jaashah after taking Jabal Hisn Samea, as fighting continued around Jabal Habashi, Al-Kadhah, and Al-Shamayatayn.

The government’s military spokesperson also announced strikes on Houthi targets in Sanaa and Saada, warning that the group’s military capabilities remained within reach.

عاجل | الناطق الرسمي للقوات المسلحة : نوجه ضربات موجعة ضد اهداف حيوية لمليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية في صنعاء وصعده. الناطق الرسمي للقوات المسلحة : قدرات المليشيا الحوثية لن تكون في مأمن من نيران قواتنا المسلحة وسندمرها. *المركز الاعلامي للقوات المسلحة* — المركز الإعلامي للقوات المسلحة اليمنية (@Yem_army_media) October 3, 2026

The Houthis did not comment on the government forces’ claims.

A day earlier, Houthi authorities accused Saudi Arabia of carrying out attacks across Sanaa and other provinces, including one that damaged a maternity hospital and another that wounded two detainees. The group later claimed responsibility for launching a ballistic missile and drones at a Saudi Aramco facility in Riyadh.