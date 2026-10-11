Shafaq News- Riyadh/ Sanaa (Updated at 11:57)

The Saudi-led Coalition vowed a decisive response to Saturday’s attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, as Saudi airstrikes and Yemeni government operations against Houthi positions continued on Sunday.

Coalition spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki condemned the strike on the airport’s passenger terminal as a “war crime,” pledging retaliation in accordance with international humanitarian law.

https://t.co/q5otUrilQm — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) October 10, 2026

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) had confirmed that the attack killed 12 people, including four Saudis and eight foreign nationals, and wounded 309 others. Several victims remained in critical condition as authorities assessed the damage.

#Statement | Follow-up on the attack targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. #GACA https://t.co/aTPAb8ImDx — هيئة الطيران المدني (@ksagaca) October 10, 2026

Al-Maliki also announced the interception and destruction of a drone over Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province.

التحالف: اعتراض وتدمير طائرة مسيرة بالمنطقة الشرقية. — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) October 11, 2026

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree renewed his warning to airlines, aviation personnel, and passengers against using Saudi airports and airspace, warning of further attacks but excluding the airspace over Mecca and Medina. He urged those concerned to take the threat seriously, vowing to continue the group’s policy of “airport for airport, blockade for blockade, and escalation for escalation” until its objectives were achieved.

القوات المسلحة اليمنية تجدد تحذيرها لكل الشركات الملاحية الجوية والخبراء والموظفين والعاملين والمسافرين من استخدام المطارات والأجواء السعودية لأنها معرضة للاستهداف ومسرحا للعمليات من قبل قواتنا باستثناء مطاري مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة. وتهيب بالجميع لأخذ تحذيراتنا على محمل الجد وتتحمل السعودية مسؤولية أي اعتراضات فاشلة. وتؤكد القوات المسلحة أنها ماضية في تثبيت المعادلات المعلنة معادلة المطار بالمطار والحصار بالحصار والتصعيد بالتصعيد حتى تحقيق أهدافها. — العميد/ يحيى سريع (@Yah_Saree) October 11, 2026

In Yemen, Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah TV reported six Saudi airstrikes on Majz district in Saada province, another on Saada city, and one on Naqil Al-Zarbi in Taiz’s Hayfan district, along with missile strikes on Sahar district.

Houthi Health Ministry spokesperson Anis Al-Asbahi reported three deaths in attacks on shops in Taiz’s Al-Shamayatayn district. Al-Masirah also said a child was killed on Saturday by an explosive remnant of war in Jabal Habashi district.

Yemen’s internationally recognized government reported more than 1,900 operations against Houthi positions over the previous 24 hours under Operation Dawn of Yemen, with military spokesperson Col. Majed Al-Nuzaili claiming that more than 1,150 Houthi fighters had been “neutralized” and over 180 military and logistical vehicles destroyed or damaged. He also said government forces had recaptured strategic positions.

القوات المسلحة تنفذ 1900 عملية استهداف في مختلف الجبهات نفذت القوات المسلحة، خلال الساعات الـ24 الماضية، أكثر من 1900 عملية استهداف مباشرة ودقيقة في الجبهات الشرقية والغربية والجنوبية الغربية. وقال الناطق الرسمي باسم القوات المسلحة، العقيد الركن ماجد النزيلي، في بيان:" ان الاستهدافات التي تأتي في إطار عملية "فجر اليمن"، طالت مخازن أسلحة وذخائر، وتحصينات ومعسكرات ومواقع عسكرية، ونقاطاً على هيئات حاكمة تحتلها مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية، وتعزيزات ومناطق حشد وتجميع، ومرابض لمدفعية الميدان، ووسائط لنقل العناصر والإمدادات، إضافة إلى أهداف عسكرية مشروعة وعالية القيمة في عمق مناطق سيطرة مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية". وأضاف:" أسفرت العمليات، وفق التقديرات الميدانية الأولية، عن تحييد أكثر من (1150) من عناصر المليشيا، وتدمير وإعطاب أكثر من (180) آلية ووسيلة قتالية ونقل وإمداد، ما أضعف قدرتها على المناورة والإسناد وإدامة أعمالها القتالية". وأكد أن القوات البرية واصلت تطوير هجومها، محققةً تقدماً ميدانياً جديداً، واستعادة مواقع، وبسط السيطرة على هيئات حاكمة إضافية وتثبيت المكاسب المحققة. *المركز الاعلامي للقوات المسلحة* — المركز الإعلامي للقوات المسلحة اليمنية (@Yem_army_media) October 10, 2026

International Condemnation

US President Donald Trump condemned the attacks on Saudi Arabia and confirmed that Washington remained in contact with the Houthis. Speaking to reporters, he said the US could consider joining Saudi military operations against the group and planned to discuss the situation with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an immediate halt to attacks on civilian infrastructure, while UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg warned that the escalation threatened peace efforts.

Statement by UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, on latest attacks against Saudi Arabia Amman, 11 October 2026 - I strongly condemn the continuing attacks against civilian infrastructure in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by Ansar Allah, including the latest attack on 10 October against King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh which killed 12 people and injured over 300, according to Saudi authorities. This follows attacks earlier this week on Riyadh and Abha airports that also killed and injured civilians. These attacks represent a grave escalation. Such actions pose a serious threat to regional security, perpetuate cycles of violence and complicate even more peace efforts for Yemen. I repeat my call on Ansar Allah to cease these attacks. I also reiterate my call for respect of international humanitarian law, including the prohibition on directing attacks against civilians and civilian objects. — @OSE_Yemen (@OSE_Yemen) October 10, 2026

I am deeply shocked by & strongly condemn Saturday’s lethal attack by the Houthis on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which reportedly killed 12 people & injured hundreds of civilians. Attacks on civilians & civilian infrastructure are a violation of international law. These attacks must cease immediately. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) October 11, 2026

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed solidarity with Riyadh, while Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary-General Jasem Albudaiwi denounced the airport strike.

The United States strongly condemns the recent attacks on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by the terrorist Houthis, including today’s strike on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh that took numerous innocent lives, including an American citizen. These reprehensible attacks demonstrate a blatant disregard for innocent civilian life. They must stop now. We stand with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its people and extend our condolences to the victims and their families. — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) October 10, 2026

I strongly condemn the heinous attack by the Houthi militia on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the swift and full recovery of the injured. Attacks targeting civilians and critical infrastructure are completely unacceptable and constitute a serious threat to regional peace and stability. Such acts of violence, which are a flagrant violation of international law, must cease immediately. Pakistan stands in unwavering solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its leadership and brotherly people. In accordance with the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement and the enduring bonds of brotherhood between our two countries, we reaffirm our steadfast commitment to Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and security. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 11, 2026

The attack also disrupted air travel, suspending operations at King Khalid International Airport and prompting EgyptAir and Air Cairo to halt flights from several Egyptian airports to Riyadh.