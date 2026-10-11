Saudi-led Coalition vows retaliation over Riyadh airport attack

Saudi-led Coalition vows retaliation over Riyadh airport attack
2026-10-11T06:34:40+00:00

Shafaq News- Riyadh/ Sanaa (Updated at 11:57)

The Saudi-led Coalition vowed a decisive response to Saturday’s attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, as Saudi airstrikes and Yemeni government operations against Houthi positions continued on Sunday.

Coalition spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki condemned the strike on the airport’s passenger terminal as a “war crime,” pledging retaliation in accordance with international humanitarian law.

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) had confirmed that the attack killed 12 people, including four Saudis and eight foreign nationals, and wounded 309 others. Several victims remained in critical condition as authorities assessed the damage.

Al-Maliki also announced the interception and destruction of a drone over Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree renewed his warning to airlines, aviation personnel, and passengers against using Saudi airports and airspace, warning of further attacks but excluding the airspace over Mecca and Medina. He urged those concerned to take the threat seriously, vowing to continue the group’s policy of “airport for airport, blockade for blockade, and escalation for escalation” until its objectives were achieved.

In Yemen, Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah TV reported six Saudi airstrikes on Majz district in Saada province, another on Saada city, and one on Naqil Al-Zarbi in Taiz’s Hayfan district, along with missile strikes on Sahar district.

Houthi Health Ministry spokesperson Anis Al-Asbahi reported three deaths in attacks on shops in Taiz’s Al-Shamayatayn district. Al-Masirah also said a child was killed on Saturday by an explosive remnant of war in Jabal Habashi district.

Yemen’s internationally recognized government reported more than 1,900 operations against Houthi positions over the previous 24 hours under Operation Dawn of Yemen, with military spokesperson Col. Majed Al-Nuzaili claiming that more than 1,150 Houthi fighters had been “neutralized” and over 180 military and logistical vehicles destroyed or damaged. He also said government forces had recaptured strategic positions.

International Condemnation

US President Donald Trump condemned the attacks on Saudi Arabia and confirmed that Washington remained in contact with the Houthis. Speaking to reporters, he said the US could consider joining Saudi military operations against the group and planned to discuss the situation with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an immediate halt to attacks on civilian infrastructure, while UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg warned that the escalation threatened peace efforts.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed solidarity with Riyadh, while Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary-General Jasem Albudaiwi denounced the airport strike.

The attack also disrupted air travel, suspending operations at King Khalid International Airport and prompting EgyptAir and Air Cairo to halt flights from several Egyptian airports to Riyadh.

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