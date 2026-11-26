Shafaq News- Erbil

Hundreds of people rallied near Erbil's historic citadel on Thursday to protest the federal government's recent decisions on the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

Protesters from across society carried banners and slogans condemning Baghdad's policies toward the KRI's rights and its financial and administrative entitlements.

The protest follows a package of decisions issued on Tuesday by Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi after investigations into oil smuggling at the state-run North Oil Company. Under them, the Iraqi Border Ports Authority takes over all crossings in the KRI, crude and petroleum product exports require federal Oil Ministry approval, and the ministry will manage its fields in Kirkuk, Nineveh, Saladin and Diyala provinces that lie outside federal security control.

Read more: Kurdistan groups call for protests over Baghdad’s oil, border measures