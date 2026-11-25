Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Oil Minister Basim Al-Abadi named Majid Jali Mansour Al-Jabri acting director general of the Oil Products Distribution Company for three months in an order he signed on Wednesday.

The order, obtained by Shafaq News, assigned Al-Jabri to the distributor from the State Company for Gas Filling and Services, where he heads the human resources management and development department and holds the rank of Senior Chief Engineer I.

In July, security forces arrested Hussein Talib Abboud Marouh Al-Fadhli, then the company’s director general, in Baghdad’s Al-Rabee Street area on allegations of financial and administrative corruption. The arrest was part of the government’s anti-corruption campaign. The Federal Integrity Commission said a court later sentenced Al-Fadhli to eight years in prison for illegally profiting from North Refineries Company contracts and ordered him to repay 55 billion Iraqi dinars ($36.18 million).

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In a separate order dated November 24, Al-Abadi named Nabil Adnan Khalaf acting head of Iraq’s Oil Pipelines Company for up to three months. Khalaf, the Dhi Qar Oil Company’s assistant director general for projects, takes over from Ali Abdul Karim Nasser Al-Moussawi, who was suspended under an earlier order.