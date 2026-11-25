Shafaq News- Tehran

An oil tanker caught fire after striking a mine in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stated on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the IRGC Navy reported that two oil tankers had been hit by explosions and caught fire after striking naval mines while crossing the strait.

Iran continues to restrict maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, after announcing its reclosure on July 12, following the resumption of US attacks on Iran on July 8. Iranian Navy has threatened to target vessels attempting to cross the strait outside designated shipping routes or without obtaining prior authorization.