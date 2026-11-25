Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Women activists and rights advocates in Al-Sulaymaniyah said on Wednesday that the petition drive opposing femicide and self-immolation aims to reduce gender-based violence and urges government authorities and local and international organizations to take action.

Speaking at a public gathering in Al-Sulaymaniyah attended by numerous civil society activists, women's rights advocates, and people interested in women's issues, Bahar Munir, a member of the March 8 Network and organizer of the gathering, said the campaign was launched by the March 8 Network and the Kurdistan Women Coalition, and covers the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) and Kirkuk, with around 40 organizations taking part.

Munir explained that the campaign includes collecting signatures during the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign, and the petition drive, which began on November 11, will continue for several days at public locations across Al-Sulaymaniyah, with activities later moving to other locations to broaden public participation.

The collected signatures will be submitted to local and international bodies, including the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), the United Nations, the European Parliament, UN women's organizations, and other international institutions and organizations, Munir said.

The International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, observed annually on November 25, marks the start of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign, which concludes on December 10, Human Rights Day.