Shafaq News- Erbil/ Al-Sulaymaniyah

Iraqi Kurdistan (KRI) on Tuesday launched the annual 16 Days of Activism to End Violence Against Women and Girls, with officials warning of a growing threat from online luring and blackmail even as more women come forward to report abuse.

The campaign, part of the UN-backed 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, was launched in Erbil by the Kurdistan Regional Government's High Council for Women's Affairs alongside government, civil-society, and international partners.

“Protecting women is a national priority, and the campaign must move beyond slogans to practical action,” Interior Minister Reber Ahmed said at the launch. He added that the rise in registered women's-rights cases reflected growing confidence in the security services, pointing to new digital tools for handling complaints and online threats, as well as the 119 hotline.

Khanza Ahmed, secretary of the High Council for Women's Affairs, said the Kurdistan Region had made progress in women's political participation and legal protection since the establishment of its parliament and government, including the adoption of Law No. 8 of 2011 on domestic violence. Despite those advances, she said, violence against women and girls persists.

Fake Jobs And Religious Pages

In Al-Sulaymaniyah, Raz Ferya Othman, media and relations officer at the Directorate for Combating Violence Against Women and Families, warned that those targeting women and girls online keep changing their methods. Some set up pages with religious names and message women under the guise of offering advice, while others pose as marriage bureaus to lure young women into relationships.

Fake job offers are another trap, she said, as “scammers contact women looking for work, ask for personal photos, then use them to threaten and blackmail them.”

Women facing death threats are directed to call 119 and are helped to leave home and file a complaint. Where that is not possible, teams obtain a court order and reach them with Al-Sulaymaniyah police, she said. “Hotline staff have at times stayed on the line for hours with women in severe crisis, including one call that lasted two hours.”

Iraq ranked 158th out of 181 countries in the 2025/26 Women, Peace, and Security Index, placing it among the 25 worst countries for women's wellbeing.

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