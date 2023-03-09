KRG: 16,000 cases of violence against women reported in 2022.. Only 3,000 culprits arrested

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Thursday said nearly 16,000 cases of violence against women were reported in the region in 2022.

According to a KRG statement, the culprits in 3,000 of the reported cases have been arrested and brought to justice. However, the remaining cases were resolved without legal recourse.

The KRG has pledged to protect women and safeguard their rights, expressing unwavering commitment to combating and ending violence against women in the region.

In recent years, the Kurdistan Region has seen an increase in the number of reported cases of violence against women. This has led to calls for the government to take stronger action to address the issue.

The KRG has taken steps to address gender-based violence, including the adoption of a law in 2011 that criminalizes domestic violence. The government has also established a hotline for women to report violence and abuse.

Despite these measures, violence against women remains a pervasive problem in the Kurdistan Region, and activists have called for more action to be taken to protect women and hold perpetrators accountable.

"The government of Kurdistan has taken steps to protect women from violence and abuse through the ministry of interior's domestic violence directorate," said director Vinik Shafiq, "the directorate has established seven branches in different regions of Kurdistan, with 26 offices in districts and five in neighborhoods. The directorate's staff has also established a hotline number (119) for women to call for help and support."

"Women who have been victims of violence or abuse can file complaints, and the directorate will take legal measures against the perpetrators according to the law of 2011. The directorate works closely with the Kurdistan General Directorate of Police and the judiciary to ensure that justice is served," she added.

Shafiq said the directorate has developed additional programs and services to help women who have suffered abuse.

"These include a family counseling department, a reconciliation department, and a department that provides legal, social, and psychological services to victims," she continued, "the directorate also operates legal, social, and psychological shelters to protect women from violence."

"The directorate works in collaboration with other ministries and government organizations such as the Women's Council, the Ministry of Social Affairs, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs, the Ministry of Higher Education, the Ministry of Culture, and the Ministry of Education to ensure the effectiveness of their efforts," she explained, "it also works with non-governmental organizations and international organizations to reduce violence against women. Their collaborative efforts have led to the banning of illegal SIM card sales and stricter regulations for weapons, which will help to decrease the prevalence of violence."

"The directorate conducts seminars and workshops in schools and universities to educate students about violence and the measures they can take to prevent it. The directorate also uses social media and other platforms to reach out to the broader community and raise awareness about this issue," Shafiq concluded.