Official Calls to stop violence against women in Kurdistan

Shafaq News / Kurdistan’s Deputy Prime Minister in the region, supervised today, Tuesday, a special meeting on the increase in suicides and violence against women in the Region.

The meeting, which was attended by the concerned ministers and relevant authorities and institutions, issued recommendations on violence against women, including:

• To take quick and decisive steps to promote suicide and violence awareness

• To apply the law by arresting those accused of violence against women

• To educate officers and spokespersons for ministries and institutions on the principles of equality.

• The Supreme Council for Women in Kurdistan to adopt a special strategy to prevent cases of violence against women, in consultation with the ministries and concerned parties.

• To form a committee to monitor compliance with the code of ethics among organizations and media institutions regarding coverage of issues related to women.

• To empower the role of men in combatting violence against women.

It is noteworthy that in 2011, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) passed Domestic Law No. 8, the Law against Domestic Violence in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, which calls for the creation of women’s shelters. Kurdistan has some local NGOs that are permitted to run and maintain shelters for women fleeing violence.