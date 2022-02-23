Kurdistan’s President reiterates its opposition and condemnation to violence against women

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, expressed regret about the high rate of violence against women, including killing them, which puts Kurdistan’s reputation at risk.

In a statement, the Kurdish President reiterates that he opposes and condemns domestic violence against women of all forms, whether killing, persecution, or torture under any pretext.

“The criminals will face the law… all the specialized institutions in the Kurdistan will confront this reactionary culture,” Barzani said.

He expressed his regret that the rates of killing and violating women are still “a source of great concern” and destroy the name and reputation of the Country and the society,” Barzani said.

“All institutions, official agencies, society, clerics, civil organizations and the media have a responsibility to eliminate this reactionary culture and develop awareness and tolerance and non-violence to ensure that these brutal crimes, stories, and frightening incidents are not repeated and that the women and girls of Kurdistan society are not victims of this social scourge.” He concluded.