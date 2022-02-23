Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kurdistan’s President reiterates its opposition and condemnation to violence against women

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-02-23T21:03:01+0000
Kurdistan’s President reiterates its opposition and condemnation to violence against women

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, expressed regret about the high rate of violence against women, including killing them, which puts Kurdistan’s reputation at risk.

In a statement, the Kurdish President reiterates that he opposes and condemns domestic violence against women of all forms, whether killing, persecution, or torture under any pretext.

“The criminals will face the law… all the specialized institutions in the Kurdistan will confront this reactionary culture,” Barzani said.

He expressed his regret that the rates of killing and violating women are still “a source of great concern” and destroy the name and reputation of the Country and the society,” Barzani said.

“All institutions, official agencies, society, clerics, civil organizations and the media have a responsibility to eliminate this reactionary culture and develop awareness and tolerance and non-violence to ensure that these brutal crimes, stories, and frightening incidents are not repeated and that the women and girls of Kurdistan society are not victims of this social scourge.” He concluded.

related

Barzani meets with the Kurdish minister in the British government 

Date: 2021-09-17 16:34:02
Barzani meets with the Kurdish minister in the British government 

Kurdistan’s President appreciates the French role in providing humanitarian, political and military support

Date: 2021-05-25 10:14:55
Kurdistan’s President appreciates the French role in providing humanitarian, political and military support

First of many, a delegation led by al-Halboosi arrives in Erbil; meets President Barzani 

Date: 2021-12-07 10:23:17
First of many, a delegation led by al-Halboosi arrives in Erbil; meets President Barzani 

President Barzani Condoles the death of the helicopter crash incident in Saladin 

Date: 2021-07-29 11:49:10
President Barzani Condoles the death of the helicopter crash incident in Saladin 

Barzani meets the Dutch Consul General in Erbil

Date: 2020-10-25 11:18:43
Barzani meets the Dutch Consul General in Erbil

President Nechirvan Barzani meets with Representative of U.S. House Committee on Armed Services

Date: 2022-02-19 17:12:39
President Nechirvan Barzani meets with Representative of U.S. House Committee on Armed Services

Nechirvan Barzani congratulates the Kurdistan Women's Union on its 68th anniversary

Date: 2020-12-11 15:34:38
Nechirvan Barzani congratulates the Kurdistan Women's Union on its 68th anniversary

Kurdistan’s President remembers Mam Jalal

Date: 2021-10-03 09:39:46
Kurdistan’s President remembers Mam Jalal