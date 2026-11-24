Shafaq News- Riyadh

A tower in Riyadh’s financial district came under a “cowardly terrorist” attack, the Saudi-led coalition said on Tuesday, without giving further details.

التحالف: - تعرض أحد أبراج المركز المالي لهجوم إرهابي جبان. - يجري مباشرة موقع الهجوم من قبل جهات الاختصاص. https://t.co/nwzwxvfpGt — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) November 24, 2026

Forces loyal to Yemen’s internationally recognized government said they carried out strikes on Houthi (Ansarallah) positions in Al-Dhabab, west of Taiz.

Houthi-affiliated media also reported that five Saudi airstrikes on a stable in Bir Zaher, in Sanaa’s Bani Al-Harith district, killed more than 60 purebred horses. Three Saudi airstrikes also targeted the city of Amran, while three others hit a telecommunications network in Shaban, in Ibb province’s Jiblah district.

This report was followed by an updated story