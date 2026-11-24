Shafaq News- Najaf

Iraq's Harakat al-Nujaba said on Tuesday it would sue lawmaker Abdul Hadi al-Hassnawi, who faces an arrest warrant in an oil smuggling case in Najaf, over “his false and defamatory claim” that the pipeline breach at the center of the investigation lies on the group's land.

At a news conference in Najaf, Ahmed al-Rifai, a member of al-Nujaba's executive council, called on the authorities to carry out a full technical and legal investigation to establish who owns the land in question, along with its boundaries, size and title deeds, and to examine all the legal and administrative circumstances of the case.

“The group supports the government's drive to hold the corrupt to account, whatever their position,” al-Rifai said, “but rejected the use of corruption cases in political and media campaigns.”

Earlier on Tuesday, al-Hassnawi said in a video posted on Facebook that, according to aerial maps, the breach lies on land belonging to Al-Nujaba in the Al-Haidariya area north of Najaf city, about 1,600 meters from farmland his brother had taken over 15 days earlier.

A joint security force entered Najaf on Saturday to arrest al-Hassnawi and his brother Mohammed, head of the provincial council's energy committee. Their elder brother, Sheikh Hussein Ali al-Hassnawi, leader of the Bani Hassan tribe, turned himself in, while sources told Shafaq News that Mohammed had left for Iran. The Supreme Judicial Council said a judge's inspection had confirmed oil smuggling through the tapped pipeline and ordered the detention of eight Energy Police personnel, including five officers.

Smugglers had drilled into the Basra–Kirkuk crude pipeline and run an underground line about 1.5 kilometers to a farm in the province, a source told Shafaq News. Authorities have not yet established final legal responsibility for the operation.