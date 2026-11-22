Shafaq News- Najaf

Suspected oil smugglers drilled into Iraq's strategic Basra–Kirkuk crude oil pipeline and installed an underground connection stretching approximately 1.5 kilometers to a farm in Najaf province, an informed source told Shafaq News on Sunday, a day after authorities disclosed suspected oil smuggling operations in the province.

Najaf province hosts a booster pumping station along the pipeline, which carries crude oil from Basra to Kirkuk in northern Iraq.

The source located the breach between the Najaf and Karbala refineries, before the pipeline's supply point to the Karbala refinery, explaining that the suspects allegedly attached a two-inch reinforced pipe manufactured in 2020 and extended it 750 meters before connecting a second pipe manufactured in 2025.

Investigators also discovered a valve and an oil-contaminated area believed to have served as the extraction point. Although the source noted that crude oil had been drawn through the pipes, authorities have yet to determine the quantities involved or identify those responsible.

On Saturday, authorities reported the detention of Energy Police personnel and the issuance of arrest warrants against Najaf Provincial Council Energy Committee Chairman Mohammed Al-Hassnawi and his brother, lawmaker Abdul Hadi Al-Hassnawi, over suspected oil smuggling.

Their elder brother, Sheikh Hussein Ali Al-Hassnawi, later surrendered to authorities. On Sunday, Iraq's Bani Hassan tribe denied the allegations against its detained leader, pledged to “uncover the truth,” and reaffirmed its confidence in the judiciary.