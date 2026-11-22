Shafaq News- Kobani

Families of about 40 missing Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters rallied in the northern Syrian city of Kobani (Ayn Al-Arab) on Sunday, demanding answers from the government they say is holding their relatives, Beriban Jumaa Othman, whose husband is among the missing, told Shafaq News.

Othman said the families protested outside the district administration building before meeting Kobani district director Ibrahim Muslim, who told them Azzam Al-Gharib, the governor of Aleppo, would visit Kobani and that a meeting would be arranged for the families to see their relatives, she added. The families also plan to form a delegation to meet Al-Gharib and Aleppo officials in Damascus.

According to Othman, her family last heard from her husband, Walid Adel Mohammed, on January 17, during the unrest between the SDF and Syrian government forces. Mohammed was an SDF fighter in Deir Hafer and later moved to Maskanah, and he disappeared in Dibsi Afnan after sending his family a voice message.

Families of captured and missing SDF personnel have held repeated protests and sit-ins in Kobani since the start of the year, seeking information about the missing and the release of detainees. Othman noted that the families had received assurances from several parties that they would learn what had happened to their relatives.

Read more: Families accuse Damascus of stalling release of detained SDF fighters