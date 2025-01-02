US forces deploy convoy to Syria’s Kobani for new military base

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, US forces deployed a new convoy to areas controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northern and eastern Syria, comprising around 50 trucks carrying concrete blocks.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported, "The convoy was seen on the Al-Hasakah–Raqqa road, heading towards the Ayn al-Arab (Kobani) area in the eastern Aleppo countryside, escorted by a military vehicle from the SDF."

The SOHR quoted sources as saying, “The convoy is part of efforts to reinforce US bases and establish a new military base in the region, amid escalating security and military tensions."

On Wednesday, the US-led coalition also brought a convoy of logistical reinforcements to Kobani, including prefabricated rooms, surveillance cameras, trench-digging machinery, concrete blocks, and fuel tankers.

According to SOHR sources, work is set to begin on Thursday, with military reinforcements—including soldiers, weapons, armored vehicles, radar, anti-aircraft systems, and other armaments—scheduled to arrive afterward.

Notably, the Global Coalition intensified military preparations in Syria. The reinforcements reportedly included 14 cargo planes carrying military equipment and soldiers, along with 233 military vehicles comprising trucks, armored vehicles, and troop carriers. These supplies have been distributed across the Coalition’s bases in strategic areas, including the rural regions of Al-Hasakah, Deir ez-Zor, and Raqqa.

“These movements are part of ongoing military operations aimed at securing the region and preventing any security escalations by ISIS cells,” SOHR reported.