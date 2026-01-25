SDF: Damascus breached ceasefire as child killed near Kobani

Shafaq News– Damascus

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) accused Damascus-aligned factions on Sunday of killing a child and wounding three civilians in artillery fire west of Kobani.

In a statement, the SDF confirmed that shelling hit the villages of Zirk and Al-Qasimiya, as well as Chalabiya southeast of the city, characterizing the attack as “a dangerous escalation that came just hours after the ceasefire extension agreement was reached.”

The group also reported a separate strike using three loitering munitions on the village of Qari in the Karkeh Laki area of northeastern Syria, which caused material damage without injuries.

Syrian government had not commented on the SDF’s accusations as of publication.

Fighting broke out last week between Syrian government forces and the SDF east of Aleppo before spreading to Raqqa, Deir Ez-Zor, and Hasakah. Although a ceasefire announced on January 18 was later extended by 15 days, hostilities have persisted, forcing more than 130,000 people to flee, according to the United Nations. On Saturday, the SDF warned of renewed escalation, citing continued military deployments and logistical movements by government forces in the Jazira and Kobani regions, which it described as evidence of “an intent to escalate and push the region toward a new confrontation.”