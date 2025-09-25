Renewed SDF–army fighting leaves casualties in Aleppo

Shafaq News – Damascus

On Thursday, clashes resumed between Syrian government forces and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the Deir Hafer area of eastern Aleppo countryside.

An SDF military source told Shafaq News that government forces launched two simultaneous drone attacks targeting SDF positions, injuring three fighters amid intermittent confrontations in the area.

Meanwhile, Syria’s state news agency SANA reported that two Syrian army soldiers were killed by SDF fire while on duty in Deir Hafer, noting that one was struck by direct fire and the other by a sniper.

The flare-up followed heavy fighting on Wednesday in Aleppo’s Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafiyeh neighborhoods, which ended with casualties and captives among government forces. The SDF’s internal security forces, Asayish, said they handed over bodies, wounded, and prisoners from armed factions linked to the Syrian government after coordinating with security agencies.