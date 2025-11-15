SDF foils pro-government attack in Syria’s eastern Raqqa

Shafaq News – Damascus

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Saturday repelled an attack by pro-government fighters on the Ghanem al-Ali front in eastern Raqqa, involving suicide drones and heavy weapons.

In a statement, the SDF confirmed that three of its fighters were injured and reported casualties “among the attacking factions,” describing its response as measured but warning that continued provocations would trigger retaliation.

Our forces thwart an attack by factions affiliated with the Damascus government in eastern Raqqa and affirm readiness to respondIn a new assault that reflects the chaos and recklessness adopted by factions affiliated with the Damascus government, our forces today came under a… — Syrian Democratic Forces (@SDF_Syria) November 15, 2025

The group urged the attackers’ sponsors to restrain their proxies, calling the assault “a direct threat to security and stability throughout the region.”

The Syrian government has yet to issue an official statement on the incident.

Despite a ceasefire brokered on October 7, clashes between the SDF and Syrian government forces have escalated across northern and eastern Syria.

On October 22, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights documented mortar exchanges near Deir Hafer in eastern Aleppo, prompting increased military alert, though neither side reported casualties or claimed responsibility.