SDF, Damascus-aligned groups clash in Aleppo and Deir ez-Zor

SDF, Damascus-aligned groups clash in Aleppo and Deir ez-Zor
2025-11-22T22:00:08+00:00

Shafaq News – Damascus (Updated at 10:27)

Armed clashes erupted on Saturday between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Syrian government-aligned groups in several areas across Aleppo and Deir ez-Zor countrysides.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that machine-gun fire was exchanged for more than two hours along the Deir Hafer axis in eastern Aleppo. Tensions have continued across multiple fronts in eastern Aleppo, following a rocket attack by government forces on November 21 that targeted SDF positions in the Maadan, Raqqa.

The SDF said in a statement that the pro-government groups targeted its positions in Abu Hamam in eastern Deir ez-Zor, prompting a response under engagement rules, adding that the attacks included rockets drones.

The Syrian authorities have not commented on the event.

Despite a ceasefire announced on October 7, clashes between the SDF and Syrian government forces continue in northern and eastern Syria.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon