SDF, Damascus-aligned groups clash in Aleppo and Deir ez-Zor

Shafaq News – Damascus (Updated at 10:27)

Armed clashes erupted on Saturday between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Syrian government-aligned groups in several areas across Aleppo and Deir ez-Zor countrysides.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that machine-gun fire was exchanged for more than two hours along the Deir Hafer axis in eastern Aleppo. Tensions have continued across multiple fronts in eastern Aleppo, following a rocket attack by government forces on November 21 that targeted SDF positions in the Maadan, Raqqa.

The SDF said in a statement that the pro-government groups targeted its positions in Abu Hamam in eastern Deir ez-Zor, prompting a response under engagement rules, adding that the attacks included rockets drones.

تحديث - في اعتداء جديد يندرج ضمن نهج التصعيد والفوضى، أقدمت مجموعات تابعة لفصائل حكومة دمشق على استهداف عدد من مقرات قواتنا في بلدة أبو حمام بريف دير الزور الشرقي، في محاولة لزعزعة الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة. وقد باشرت قواتنا بالرد المشروع على مصادر النيران وفق قواعد الاشتباك.… — Syrian Democratic Forces (@SDF_Syria) November 22, 2025

The Syrian authorities have not commented on the event.

Despite a ceasefire announced on October 7, clashes between the SDF and Syrian government forces continue in northern and eastern Syria.