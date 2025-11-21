ISIS attacks SDF, Asayish checkpoints in Syria's Deir al-Zor

ISIS attacks SDF, Asayish checkpoints in Syria's Deir al-Zor
2025-11-21T21:37:19+00:00

Shafaq News – Damascus

ISIS fighters struck several checkpoints held by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and internal security forces “Asayish” in eastern Deir al-Zor province, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Friday.

According to the UK-based monitoring group, ISIS cells fired a rocket at an SDF checkpoint, prompting a return of fire and triggering clashes in the town of Dhiban.

Separately, ISIS targeted an Asayish checkpoint with machine guns in the town of Abriha, producing intermittent gunfire. The group also struck the “Al-Arqoub” SDF post with medium-caliber weapons, followed by explosions in the town of Al-Sousah. No casualties or damage have been confirmed in these attacks.

Since the beginning of 2025, the Observatory recorded 224 ISIS operations in areas under the Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration, reporting a total of 98 deaths linked to these incidents: 70 from the SDF and allied forces, 13 ISIS fighters, and 15 civilians.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon