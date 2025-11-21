ISIS attacks SDF, Asayish checkpoints in Syria's Deir al-Zor

Shafaq News – Damascus

ISIS fighters struck several checkpoints held by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and internal security forces “Asayish” in eastern Deir al-Zor province, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Friday.

According to the UK-based monitoring group, ISIS cells fired a rocket at an SDF checkpoint, prompting a return of fire and triggering clashes in the town of Dhiban.

#المرصد_السوريخـ ـلايـ ـا "الـ ـتـ ـنـ ـظـ ـيـ ـم" تـ ـهـ ـاجـ ـم حواجز أمـ ـنـ ـيـ ـة لـ"#قسد" و"#الأسايش" شرق #ديرالزورhttps://t.co/RiEFh9aJ4d — المرصد السوري لحقوق الإنسان (@syriahr) November 21, 2025

Separately, ISIS targeted an Asayish checkpoint with machine guns in the town of Abriha, producing intermittent gunfire. The group also struck the “Al-Arqoub” SDF post with medium-caliber weapons, followed by explosions in the town of Al-Sousah. No casualties or damage have been confirmed in these attacks.

Since the beginning of 2025, the Observatory recorded 224 ISIS operations in areas under the Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration, reporting a total of 98 deaths linked to these incidents: 70 from the SDF and allied forces, 13 ISIS fighters, and 15 civilians.