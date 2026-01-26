SDF warns of ISIS resurgence following northeastern Syria tensions

Shafaq News- Damascus

Renewed attempts to undermine security in northeastern Syria risk reviving extremist groups, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) cautioned on Monday, as the group marked the 11th anniversary of the liberation of the Syrian city of Kobani from ISIS.

In a statement, the SDF cast the battle for Kobani as a defining moment in the fight against terrorism and a defense of human values, underscoring that ISIS’s defeat went beyond military gains to include dismantling the group’s ideological and moral foundations.

Describing the victory as a major turning point in the broader campaign against terrorism, the statement commended the determination of local communities to confront extremist projects, while pointing that Kobani is again under pressure, facing attacks and efforts to weaken its stability and strip the victory of its symbolic significance.

The remarks follow renewed clashes in Kobani and Jazira in northeastern Syria between Syrian government factions and the SDF, despite a 15-day extension of a recently signed ceasefire that halted fighting that erupted earlier this month in Syria’s Aleppo, later extending to Raqqa, Deir Ez-Zor, and Hasakah. Both the Syrian government and the SDF exchange blame over the ceasefire violations.

