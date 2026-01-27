On 11th Liberation Anniversary: Kobani protests Syrian government attacks, siege

Shafaq News– Kobani

Hundreds of residents of the Syrian city of Kobani protested on Tuesday against attacks by Syrian government forces.

Shafaq News correspondent said demonstrators, marking the 11th anniversary of the city’s liberation from ISIS, raised banners rejecting military escalation and vowing the city would not break under siege and pressure.

Local activist Shlier Youssef told Shafaq News that families facing severe water shortages are relying on contaminated tanker water, leading to cases of poisoning among children, amid the absence of electricity, bread, and heating fuel.

Another resident, Youssef Brazi, called for the opening of a safe corridor from Qamishli to allow food and humanitarian aid into Kobani, warning that continued isolation would lead to a “humanitarian catastrophe.”

Clashes between Syrian government forces and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces have cut roads leading to Kobani, causing acute shortages of food and disrupting water, electricity, and internet services, according to our correspondent. Although the ongoing ceasefire was extended for 15 days on January 24, both sides have accused each other of violations, with fighting continuing around Kobani and Hasakah, causing civilian casualties and displacing dozens of families.

