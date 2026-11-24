Shafaq News- Baghdad

US exports to Iraq totaled $727 million in the first nine months of 2026, about 39% below the $1.2 billion recorded in the same period last year, according to US Census Bureau data published on the International Trade Centre's Trade Map platform.

Shipments held flat at $238 million in each of the first two quarters before rising about 5% to $251 million in the third. Major US exports included medicines and medical products, machinery and industrial equipment, gas turbines, rice and petroleum products.

Even with the third-quarter rise, 2026 is running well behind last year, when US exports to Iraq reached $1.65 billion for the full year. Trade between the two countries remains heavily tilted toward Iraq, whose oil exports to the United States alone were worth $6.5 billion in 2025.

Read more: Iraq's oil revenues under US financial guard 23 years after invasion