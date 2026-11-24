Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region (KRI) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday rejected sweeping decisions by the Iraqi federal government to take control of the KRI’s border crossings and oil exports, saying they "cannot be accepted in any way."

Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi issued a series of decisions following investigations into oil smuggling at the state-run North Oil Company. Under the measures, crude oil and petroleum-product exports require federal Oil Ministry authorization, while the Border Ports Commission is to assume control of all crossings in the Kurdistan Region. The Oil Ministry was also ordered to manage federally owned fields in Kirkuk, Nineveh, Saladin and Diyala that are under KRI security authority, while the Defense Ministry was instructed to close unofficial routes linking those provinces with the KRI.

"What came out of Baghdad today surprised us, because its content does not match what we reached in our previous talks with the federal authorities," Barzani told a news conference in Erbil, stressing that the orders “contradict understandings reached in recent talks between Erbil and Baghdad.”

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) had received messages from several parties indicating that problems would be resolved based on the constitution, Barzani said, adding that the KRG has not closed the door to dialogue and is ready to keep negotiating on all outstanding issues based on the constitution and that “personal interests do not override the public interest and the region's constitutional rights.”

The decisions come two weeks after Barzani said he and al-Zaidi had agreed on a single allocation for the Kurdistan Region in the draft 2027 federal budget, following talks in Baghdad.

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