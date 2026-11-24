Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) has selected candidates for ministries expected to change hands in a planned cabinet reshuffle under Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi, including the communications and transport portfolios, a source within the alliance told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

The Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq, led by Humam Hamoudi, has put forward several names to replace Communications Minister Mustafa Sanad, among them Ahmed Abdul Jabbar and former Health Minister Saleh al-Hasnawi, the source said. The Badr Organization, led by Hadi al-Amiri, has picked Mohammed al-Zubaidi to replace Transport Minister Wahab al-Hasani.

A government source told Shafaq News on Monday that political and government leaders had agreed on a reshuffle once the federal budget is settled, with the first round likely to cover the transport, communications and oil ministries following performance reviews and consultations with the political blocs, adding that the transport minister was expected to be replaced for health reasons, while Oil Minister Basim Al-Abadi faced replacement over failures in several areas. No specific reason was given for the proposed change at the Communications Ministry.

The government is also considering merging the oil and electricity ministries into a single energy ministry, as al-Zaidi weighs dismissing the oil minister following the discovery of oil smuggling operations in several provinces. The proposal has reportedly received support from some leaders of the Framework, but faced objections from former PM Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, leader of the Reconstruction and Development Coalition, whose bloc holds the Oil Ministry portfolio.