Shafaq News

Iraq national football team coach Graham Arnold on Tuesday said he was open to a new contract when his current deal expires on February 28, 2027, but any agreement would have to be for four years.

In an interview with Football360, the Australian coach cited the World Cup qualifiers before the rescheduled Asian Cup as his reason for seeking a longer deal. On August 24, Arnold confirmed he had accepted a six-month extension despite a four-year offer from the Iraq Football Association.

Arnold and association president Younis Mahmoud agreed on a six-week break at their November 20 meeting in Baghdad. Back in Australia to consider his future, Arnold said the board could offer him a new deal or turn to a local or Arabic-speaking coach, confirming that he had held no talks with any other national team or club.