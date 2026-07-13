Iraq FA prepare long-term rebuild with current coach

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraq Football Association is preparing to open formal contract talks with national team coach Graham Arnold after his leave, with the proposed agreement tied to a four-year rebuilding project focused on young players.

A federation source told Shafaq News that the plan would give emerging talent a larger role while gradually replacing members of the current squad, allowing Arnold to develop a team capable of competing across the next international cycle.

The talks would move the renewal process into its formal stage after the federation repeatedly expressed its intention to retain the Australian despite Iraq’s group-stage exit from the 2026 World Cup. The proposed four-year agreement would be worth $1 million annually and include yearly performance reviews, alongside a clause allowing the IFA to terminate the contract if agreed targets are not met.

The federation also formed a negotiating committee after the tournament, while spokesperson Ahmed Al-Mousawi publicly affirmed its commitment to Arnold and the continuity of his technical project.

Arnold has placed youth development at the center of his own plans for Iraqi football. He recently called for stronger domestic competition, sustainable academies, and an integrated system capable of producing players who can progress beyond the current generation.

The former Australia coach took charge in May 2025 and guided Iraq back to the World Cup for the first time since 1986. Iraq later finished bottom of Group I after defeats to Norway, France, and Senegal, scoring once and conceding 12 goals.