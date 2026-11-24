Shafaq News- Basra

Hundreds of unemployed graduates and Education Ministry contract workers shut down the provincial government headquarters in Basra, Iraq's southern oil hub, on Monday, in two separate protests over public-sector jobs and months of unpaid wages.

More than 17,000 graduates who have waited years for government employment staged their eighteenth protest, demanding positions under recently allocated education, electricity and water contracts, as well as other public-sector jobs in the province, protest representative Nawaf al-Tamimi told Shafaq News. “Only about 400 graduates were appointed; some posts went to candidates chosen through favoritism, including people with no qualifications beyond basic literacy.”

At the second protest, hundreds of education contractors demanded salaries that have gone unpaid for more than five months. "Our repeated demands have produced no solutions," their representative, Ali al-Mohammadawi, told Shafaq News.

Basra's roughly 38,000 education contracts remain subject to data verification and problems linked to personnel replacements. In September, a specialized committee found discrepancies affecting 8,517 contractors.