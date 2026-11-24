Shafaq News- Najaf

Iraqi lawmaker Abdul Hadi al-Hassnawi, who faces an arrest warrant in an oil smuggling case in Najaf, said on Tuesday that the pipeline breach at the center of the investigation lies on land belonging to the Harakat Al-Nujaba* movement, about 1,600 meters from farmland his brother took possession of recently.

Speaking in a video posted on Facebook, al-Hassnawi said he had handed his brother, Sheikh Hussein al-Hassnawi, over to the authorities as soon as the family learned of a warrant against him. Another brother, he added, had travelled for medical treatment three days before the incident and "did not flee, as is being claimed."

Citing aerial maps, he placed the breach in the Al-Haidariya area, north of Najaf city, outside the boundaries of the farmland, which he said his brother had taken possession of 15 days earlier for agricultural use and lies some 25 kilometers from the family's home. “The site falls within Al-Nujaba land and adjacent leased plots; security forces were deployed along the road between the two locations.”

A joint security force entered Najaf on Saturday to execute arrest warrants against al-Hassnawi and his brother Mohammed, head of the provincial council's energy committee. Their elder brother, Sheikh Hussein Ali al-Hassnawi, leader of the Bani Hassan tribe, turned himself in, while sources told Shafaq News that Mohammed had left for Iran. The Supreme Judicial Council said the same day that a judge's inspection had confirmed oil smuggling through a tapped pipeline and that three officers were detained.

A source later told Shafaq News that smugglers had drilled into the Basra–Kirkuk crude pipeline and run an underground line about 1.5 kilometers to a farm in the province. Najaf hosts a booster pumping station on the pipeline, which carries crude from Iraq's southern oil fields to Kirkuk in the north.

*Harakat Ansar Allah Al-Nujaba, an Iran-affiliated Shiite armed group led by the US-designated Akram al-Kaabi. It was sanctioned by the US Treasury in 2019.