Shafaq News- Najaf

Iraq’s security forces in Najaf seized an excavator found digging a trench near an oil pipeline and arrested its operator, the provincial Intelligence and Security Directorate said on Monday.

Najaf province hosts a booster pumping station along the pipeline, which carries crude oil from Basra in southern Iraq to Kirkuk in the north.

A source told Shafaq News on Sunday that oil smugglers had drilled into the strategic Basra–Kirkuk crude oil pipeline and installed an underground connection stretching about 1.5 kilometers to a farm in Najaf province. The identities of those involved and the total volume of oil smuggled through the connection remain unknown.

Read more: Najaf council member faces arrest over oil smuggling