Iraq arrests another Syrian wanted for terrorism

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraqi authorities arrested a Syrian wanted on terrorism charges, in Najaf province.

A security official told Shafaq News Agency that security forces detained the Syrian who was allegedly linked to the militant group led by Abu Mohammad al-Jolani (the current Syrian transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa).

“The Syrian suspect was residing in the Maysan neighborhood in central Najaf and is wanted under Article 4 of the Anti-Terrorism Law,” the source said. “He arrived in the province a month ago and had participated in several battles alongside terrorist groups in Syria.”

Iraqi security forces have arrested several Syrian nationals in recent days for allegedly promoting extremist organizations on social media.

Additionally, security forces had been deployed around the Syrian embassy in Baghdad, following an attempt by six individuals to breach the security cordon surrounding the embassy, according to a security source.