Baghdad: woman arrested for attempted arson at Parliamentarian’s office

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, a security source in Baghdad reported the arrest of a woman who attempted to set fire to a female parliamentarian's office, while three girls from Wasit Governorate, southeast of Baghdad, were found "lost" in the capital.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that “a security force arrested a woman attempting to burn a female representative’s office with gasoline in Al-Amel neighborhood, west of Baghdad.”

“The woman was detained at the police station," he noted without explaining the reasons behind her act.

In addition, the source pointed out that "the three girls from Wasit Governorate, born in 2006, 2009, and 2010, were found in New Baghdad after claiming they got lost."

“They were transferred to the police station.”