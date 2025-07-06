Armed faction threat sparks swift arrest in Najaf

Shafaq News - Najaf

On Sunday, Iraqi security forces arrested a spokesman for the group known as Jaysh al-Haq (Army of Righteousness) in Najaf city after the group appeared in a video issuing threats.

A security source told Shafaq News that the group claimed in the video to have more than 1,000 members and pledged to "support the oppressed" in Najaf against the government and ruling parties. The source noted that a unit from the Criminal Investigation Directorate carried out the arrest operation.

The video drew attention to the newly formed armed group. So far, no information has surfaced about its affiliations, structure, or ideological background.