Shafaq News- Najaf

Iraq’s National Security Service (INSS) arrested a suspect in Najaf accused of counterfeiting and circulating currency and having links to regional criminal networks, the agency said on Wednesday.

The INSS said the raid seized $100,000 and an unspecified amount of Iraqi currency, all counterfeit. Officers also recovered property sale and purchase contracts worth 9.5 billion dinars, other contracts worth nearly $1.75 million, property deeds and documents, checks, powers of attorney, various stamps, money-counting and sorting machines, financial records, residency documents, bank cards and a firearm.

The suspect and the seized items were referred to the relevant authorities for legal proceedings.

Last week, Iraq’s Interior Ministry seized a printing press used to counterfeit local currency, days after Federal Police recovered more than $2 million in counterfeit currency in Baghdad.