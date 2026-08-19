Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Federal Police seized more than $2 million in counterfeit currency and arrested two suspects in separate operations in Baghdad’s Al-Shaab and Al-Karrada districts, the command said on Wednesday.

In Al-Shaab, security forces arrested a forgery suspect and seized more than $1.5 million in counterfeit US currency from a printing press inside a commercial office. In a second operation in Al-Karrada, police arrested another suspect and seized $600,000 in counterfeit currency and a vehicle.