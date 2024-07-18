Dollar prices edge higher in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the exchange rates of the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged higher in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, the dollar's rates rose with the opening of the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 149,200 dinars for every 100 dollars, 200 dinars above Tuesday's rates.

Our correspondent noted that prices at currency exchange stores in Baghdad also climbed, with the selling rate at 150,250 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 148,250 dinars.

Erbil's selling price reached 149,400 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 149,300.