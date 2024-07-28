USD/IQD rate surges in Baghdad, Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ The US dollar exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar opened at a lower rate in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, on Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD recorded an opening rate of 149,400 IQD to 100 dollars in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 150 dinars below Saturday's rate.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 150,500 and 148,500 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, USD selling and buying rates were 149,550 and 149,450 IQD to 100, respectively.